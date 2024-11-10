Research reveals China has built prototype nuclear reactor to power aircraft carrier

Bangkok (AP) — U.S. researchers have concluded that China has built a land-based prototype nuclear reactor to power future aircraft carriers. Analysts reached the conclusion after poring over satellite images and public documents from a span of several recent years. China’s navy is already the world’s largest numerically, and it has been rapidly modernizing. It already has three conventionally-powered aircraft carriers but adding nuclear-powered carriers to its fleet would be a major step in realizing its ambitions for a true “blue-water” force capable of operating around the globe in a growing challenge to the United States.

