The Army’s answer to a lack of recruits is a prep course to boost low scores. It’s working

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — The Future Soldier Prep Course was started as a trial program two years ago to provide additional instruction for recruits who couldn’t meet the Army’s physical and academic test standards. It’s now driving the Army’s enlistment comeback after years of dismal recruiting numbers. By the end of the budget year on Sept. 30, the Army had met its recruiting goal of 55,000, and service leaders say nearly one-quarter of those recruits came into active duty through the prep course. Army leaders increased the goal to 61,000 for this year, and they’re relying on the prep course to provide a significant chunk of that again.

