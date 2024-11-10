Will Trump’s hush money conviction stand? A judge will rule on the president-elect’s immunity claim

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge is poised to decide whether to uphold Donald Trump’s hush money verdict or dismiss it on presidential immunity grounds. Judge Juan M. Merchan has said he will rule Tuesday on the president-elect’s request to toss his conviction because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gave presidents broad protection from prosecution. Trump’s lawyers have been fighting for months to reverse his conviction. Trump’s efforts to erase the verdict have taken on new urgency. He is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of the month with possible punishments ranging from a fine or probation to up to four years in prison.

