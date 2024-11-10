Wisconsin’s high court to hear oral arguments on whether an 1849 abortion ban remains valid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on whether a law that legislators adopted more than a decade before the Civil War bans abortion and can still be enforced. Attorneys representing Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and Republican prosecutor Joel Urmanski will make their cases to the court on Monday. Kaul filed a lawsuit challenging the ban in 2022, arguing it was too old to enforce and that it was superseded by a 1985 state law that permits abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb. A Dane County judge ruled in 2023 that the ban outlaws feticide but doesn’t prohibit abortions. Urmanski asked the state Supreme Court in February to overturn the Dane County ruling.

