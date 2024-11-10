Yiannis Boutaris, winemaker and maverick former mayor of the Greek city of Thessaloniki, has died

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Yiannis Boutaris was a winemaker who served two terms as mayor of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest city, and shook up its conservative image. His company Kir-Yianni said he died late Saturday. No cause of death was given, but his health had been declining. A couple weeks ago he had undergone a hip operation, was discharged but readmitted to hospital a few days before his death. The announcement, written by his two sons, who run the winemaking company, called him “larger than life, visionary, charismatic, innovator, maverick.” Maverick he undoubtedly was. Politicians across the spectrum paid tribute to Boutaris, emphasizing his passionate and non-conformist personality.

