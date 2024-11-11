Skip to Content
News

72-year-old man completes bike ride across the country for Alzheimer’s disease awareness

By
Published 9:49 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 72-year-old man from Youngstown, Ohio, has now completed a more than 2,200 mile fundraising bike ride across the country to raise awareness on Alzheimer's disease.

Carl Foote rode his bicycle across the country, traveling through Route 62 from Niagara Falls, New York, and finishing his journey in El Paso, Texas.

“It's somewhat melancholic because for 40 days I've been getting up and meeting new people and testing my physical abilities and mental abilities,” said Foote about reaching the end of his journey.

Foote set out on this adventure on September 25th and concluded his ride on November 11. Foote told ABC-7 his intention is to raise funds for the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, an organization focused on Alzheimer's disease research.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Gutierrez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content