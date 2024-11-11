72-year-old man completes bike ride across the country for Alzheimer’s disease awareness

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 72-year-old man from Youngstown, Ohio, has now completed a more than 2,200 mile fundraising bike ride across the country to raise awareness on Alzheimer's disease.

Carl Foote rode his bicycle across the country, traveling through Route 62 from Niagara Falls, New York, and finishing his journey in El Paso, Texas.

“It's somewhat melancholic because for 40 days I've been getting up and meeting new people and testing my physical abilities and mental abilities,” said Foote about reaching the end of his journey.

Foote set out on this adventure on September 25th and concluded his ride on November 11. Foote told ABC-7 his intention is to raise funds for the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, an organization focused on Alzheimer's disease research.