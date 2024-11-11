A vaccine opponent is sentenced to 5 years for ‘encouraging terrorism’ during pandemic

LONDON (AP) — An opponent of vaccines who wrote social media posts urging violence against scientists, politicians and public health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic has been sentenced to five years in prison. Patrick Ruane was convicted in September of encouraging terrorism. He was charged over posts on Telegram that threatened scientists, politicians and public health officials. One described “whacking” England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, over the head with a bat or a mace. Passing sentence on Monday, the presiding judge said Ruane’s messages were “extremely dangerous” during a volatile time.

