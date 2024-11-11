Anti-government protesters blame rampant corruption for roof crash that killed 14 people in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Anti-government protesters in Serbia are demanding arrests and the resignations of top officials over the deadly collapse of a concrete roof at a railway station that killed 14 people in a northern city this month. The rally in Belgrade in Monday blamed the collapse on rampant corruption and sloppy renovation work on the station building in Novi Sad. The work was part of a wider deal with Chinese state companies involved in a number of infrastructure projects in the Balkan country. Authorities have opened an investigation and Serbia’s construction minister submitted his resignation last week, but no one has been charged or detained.

