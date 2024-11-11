California Gov. Gavin Newsom will spend part of week in DC as he tries to Trump-proof state policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is heading to Washington this week to meet with the Biden administration. His office says he will push for state priorities on health care, disaster relief and climate. He is leaving Monday, days after the Democratic governor called for state lawmakers to convene a special session in protect California’s liberal policies ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s return to office in January. Newsom is seeking approval from the federal government for climate rules that would curb emissions from cars and trains. He also wants the Biden administration to reimburse the state for emergency funding during the COVID-19 pandemic

