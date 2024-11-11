Congress returns to unfinished business and a new Trump era

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress returns to a changed Washington. Lawmakers are back in town this week for the start of what’s called the “lame duck,” the eight-week sprint to finish up this session before the new one begins in January. President-elect Donald Trump’s hard-right agenda is quickly taking shape, and he has eager GOP allies in Congress. The Senate flipped to Republicans, and even with control of the House still undecided as ballots are being counted, Republicans are eyeing a full sweep of power on Capitol Hill. House and Senate Republicans will hold their leadership elections this week. Democrats vow to be a check on the White House but are also sorting out what went wrong.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.