Costa Rica bestows highest diplomatic honor on El Salvador President Bukele for security gains

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rica has bestowed its highest diplomatic honor on visiting El Salvador President Nayib Bukele for his success in lowering levels of violence during a more than two-year campaign against powerful street gangs. President Rodrigo Chaves lauded Bukele’s efforts Monday as his own country continues to struggle with historically high homicide numbers. Bukele has achieved his success in part by suspending a number of constitutional rights that push aside due process and give security forces and prosecutors far greater power to pursue suspects. Despite that, voters rewarded Bukele with an unprecedented second term earlier this year and he maintains stratospheric approval levels.

