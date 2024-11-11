Dutch tram set on fire while tensions are high after violence targeting Israeli fans

Dutch police said dozens of people armed with sticks and firecrackers set a tram on fire in Amsterdam. The city is facing tensions following violence last week targeting fans of an Israeli soccer club. Police said the fire was quickly extinguished and riot officers cleared the square. Images online showed people damaging property and setting off firecrackers. Police said it was not clear whether the unrest was related to what happened last week. Five people were treated in the hospital and dozens detained Thursday following a Maccabi Tel Aviv-Ajax match. Authorities called it antisemitic violence.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.