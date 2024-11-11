Dutch tram set on fire while tensions are high after violence targeting Israeli fans
Associated Press
Dutch police said dozens of people armed with sticks and firecrackers set a tram on fire in Amsterdam. The city is facing tensions following violence last week targeting fans of an Israeli soccer club. Police said the fire was quickly extinguished and riot officers cleared the square. Images online showed people damaging property and setting off firecrackers. Police said it was not clear whether the unrest was related to what happened last week. Five people were treated in the hospital and dozens detained Thursday following a Maccabi Tel Aviv-Ajax match. Authorities called it antisemitic violence.