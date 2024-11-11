Jack Del Rio leaving Wisconsin’s staff after arrest on charge of operating vehicle while intoxicated

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former NFL head coach Jack Del Rio is stepping down from his role on Wisconsin’s coaching staff after he was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Del Rio had joined Wisconsin’s staff in August as a senior adviser to coach Luke Fickell. Madison police said Del Rio was arrested early Friday morning after a vehicle hit a stop sign and broke a fence before resting in a yard. Police said Del Rio was walking away from the area and showed signs of impairment when they arrived on the scene at 12:35 a.m. Fickell announced Monday that Del Rio would step down.

