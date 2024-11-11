John Robinson, successful football coach at USC and with the LA Rams, has died at 89
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Robinson has died at 89. The veteran football coach enjoyed many years of success at the University of Southern California and with the Los Angeles Rams. He is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame after his two successful tenures with the Trojans. Robinson also became the winningest coach in Rams history during his nine-year tenure with the NFL club. Robinson never had a losing record at USC, winning five conference titles and four Rose Bowls. He moved to the Rams in 1983 and reached the playoffs in six of his first seven seasons, advancing to two NFC championship games.