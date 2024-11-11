New York eyes reviving congestion pricing toll before Trump takes office
Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is considering ways to revive a program that would charge drivers a toll to enter parts of Manhattan before President-elect Donald Trump gets into office and blocks it. Hochul and her staff have been reaching out to state lawmakers to gauge support for resuscitating the plan, known as congestion pricing. That’s according to two people familiar with the outreach who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were revealing private conversations. The effort comes after Hochul, a Democrat, halted the plan this summer, weeks before it was set to launch, because she said it would cost drivers too much money.