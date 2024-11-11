Russian glide bombs, drones and a ballistic missile kill 6, injure 30 in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Russian glide bombs, drones and a ballistic missile smashed into cities in southern and eastern Ukraine, killing at least six civilians and injuring about 30 others. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Russia recently intensified strikes that have long tormented civilian areas, in an apparent effort to unnerve Ukrainians and wear down their willingness to keep up a war that is approaching its 1,000-day milestone. Both Russia and Ukraine are waiting to see how Washington will change its policy on the war after Donald Trump takes office in January. The U.S. is the biggest provider of military help to Ukraine but Trump has chided the Biden administration for giving Kyiv tens of billions of dollars of aid.

