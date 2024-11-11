Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday light display in Manhattan changing up this season

NEW YORK (AP) — Dazzling displays of synchronized lights on the facade of Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store in midtown Manhattan have thrilled holiday visitors for years. But Saks Fifth Avenue said Monday they’re taking a different approach this year. A spokesperson says they will illuminate the facade and frame the holiday windows. The holiday windows will be on display later this month. The flagship Saks Fifth Avenue store is across from Rockefeller Plaza and its towering Christmas tree.

