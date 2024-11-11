Trump is likely to name a loyalist as Pentagon chief after tumultuous first term

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for defense secretary is still up in the air, but it’s a sure bet he will look to reshape the Pentagon and pick a loyalist following his tumultuous first term. Five men held the job as Pentagon chief only to resign, be fired or serve briefly as a stopgap. While he has yet to announce a decision, the names of potential Pentagon chiefs stretch from the well known, such as Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida to an array of former administration loyalists, including retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who held national security posts during Trump’s first term.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.