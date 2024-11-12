A bus carrying wedding guests falls into a river in northern Pakistan, killing 18

MANSEHRA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a bus carrying wedding guests fell into the Indus River in northern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 18 people. Government spokesman Faizullah Farqan says it happened in the Gilgit Baltistan region as the bus was heading to Chakwal, a city in Punjab province. He says a search for bodies continues. Road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws and safety standards.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.