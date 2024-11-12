A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels sees explosions near ship in Red Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has seen multiple explosions strike near a vessel traveling through the Red Sea. The attack Tuesday happened about 130 kilometers or 80 miles southwest of the rebel-held port city of Hodeida. That’s according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center. It said the blasts caused no damage and no injuries. The Houthis didn’t immediately claim the attack. But it can take the rebels hours or even days before their acknowledge one of their assaults. The Houthis have targeted more than 90 merchant vessels with missiles and drones since the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip started in October 2023.

