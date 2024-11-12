Amtrak service disrupted after fire near tracks in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Amtrak service in parts of the Northeast U.S. has been disrupted or delayed, after a fire broke out near a train route in New York City. Amtrak said Tuesday that initial reports indicated a brush fire stemming from a transformer at an Amtrak substation caused power losses for trains in the area. Service was suspended for the day between New York Penn Station and New Haven, Connecticut. There also were delays between New York and Washington, and between Boston and New Haven. Most of the East Coast has seen little rainfall since September, and dozens of wildfires are burning across the region.

