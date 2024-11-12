Danish police close investigation into Old Stock Exchange fire

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police are closing the investigation into the devastating fire that destroyed more than half of Copenhagen’s Old Stock Exchange. Police say that nothing points to it being a criminal act. The Copenhagen police officer in charge of the investigation said Tuesday that “it is not possible to determine the cause of the fire in the historic stock exchange building.” No one has been charged in the case. The violent fire tore through the major tourist attraction on April 16 and toppled its green copper roof and iconic dragon-tail spire.

