Dent scores 25, New Mexico beats Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 100-81

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Donovan Dent had 25 points and 10 assists in New Mexico’s 100-81 win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday night.

Kayde Dotson scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Lobos (3-0). Tru Washington finished with 15 points.

Garry Clark led the way for the Islanders (1-2) with 19 points. Owen Dease added 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Texas A&M-CC. Shilo Jackson also had nine points.

New Mexico took the lead with 15:32 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 49-34 at halftime, with Dent racking up 12 points. New Mexico extended its lead to 66-45 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Dent scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.