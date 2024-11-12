Dutch appeals court overturns landmark climate ruling against Shell

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch appeals court has overturned a landmark ruling that ordered energy company Shell to cut its carbon emissions by net 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. The decision Tuesday was a defeat for the Dutch arm of environmental group Friends of the Earth. It hailed the original 2021 ruling as a victory for the climate. Tuesday’s civil ruling can be appealed to the Dutch Supreme Court. Friends of the Earth director in the Netherlands Donald Pols said “This hurts.”

