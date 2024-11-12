French farmers protest against EU-Mercosur deal that will increase South American imports

PARIS (AP) — French farmers have protested against a trade deal that would increase agricultural imports from South America, saying it hurt their livelihoods. The European Union and the Mercosur trade bloc reached an initial agreement in 2019, but negotiations stumbled amid concern about the use of pesticides in South American produce and lower environmental and labor standards. Tuesday’s protest in southern France was the start of a fresh wave expected to spread among the European agricultural community worried the deal could be finalized at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil. France’s three biggest farming unions have vowed action while farmers in Belgium have called for demonstrations on Wednesday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.