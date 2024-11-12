German leader set to ask for Dec. 16 confidence vote, paving way for election as early as February

BERLIN (AP) — German media are reporting that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to ask for a vote of confidence in his government on Dec. 16. That would pave the way for a new parliamentary election as early as February. The expected vote in the Bundestag would come a full month ahead of original plans. It marks a step to reach compromise between Scholz’s party, the Social Democrats and the main opposition party in parliament which is the center-right Christian conservatives. The expected move on Tuesday comes after the collapse of Scholz’s three-party coalition last Wednesday.

