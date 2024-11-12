Growing pollution in Pakistan’s Punjab province has sickened 1.8M people in a month, officials say

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say worsening air pollution in the past month has sickened an estimated 1.8 million people in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province. Ahsan Riaz, a spokesman for the health department said that most of those people have been suffering from respiratory diseases and burning of eyes. The increasing smog has forced authorities to shut schools across the province for five days to protect children’s health. The government last week also ordered the closure of all parks and museums for 10 days, and urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, as it struggles to tackle a record wave of smog.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.