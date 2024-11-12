Hong Kong reporter says she’ll sue Wall Street Journal for dismissal because of her union role

HONG KONG (AP) — A former Hong Kong reporter of The Wall Street Journal says she’ll sue the publication for sacking her because she joined a trade union. Selina Cheng lost her job in July after a senior editor told her that her position was eliminated due to restructuring. However, Cheng believed the termination was linked to her refusal to comply with her supervisor’s request to withdraw from the election for the chairperson of the Hong Kong Journalists Association. After failed attempts to mediate, Cheng said she would file a civil claim at the Labor Tribunal, saying she had already brought evidence to the city’s Labor Department. Dow Jones, which publishes the newspaper, did not immediately comment.

