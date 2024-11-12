Man jailed after Tuskegee University shooting says he fired his gun, but denies shooting at anyone

A newly unsealed federal complaint says a man accused of having a machine gun at Tuskegee University admitted to firing his weapon during a weekend shooting, but denied shooting at anyone. The shooting early Sunday on the campus left one man dead and at least 16 others hurt. The man faces a federal charge of having a machine gun but has not been accused of shooting at anyone. The complaint says the man told agents he had come to the campus “looking for a party” when the shooting started. The complaint also describes how one officer ran toward the gunfire. A dozen of the victims were hit by gunfire, with the others injured as they tried to escape.

