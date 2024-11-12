Residents urged to shelter in place after apparent explosion at Louisville business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — At least two people were taken to hospitals and residents were urged to shelter in place after an apparent explosion at a Louisville, Kentucky, business. News outlets reported that neighbors heard what sounded like an explosion coming from a business that manufactures ingredients for soft drinks on Tuesday. Overhead news video footage showed an industrial building with a large hole in its roof. The Louisville Fire Department said in a post on the social media platform X that multiple agencies were responding to a “large-scale incident.” Louisville Metro Emergency Services urged people within a mile of the business to shelter in place.

