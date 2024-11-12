Wisconsin Republican Hovde admits he lost US Senate race, still weighing a recount

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican Eric Hovde is admitting that he lost the U.S. Senate race to Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin, but refusing to concede and instead is repeating misleading claims about the election while he considers a recount. Hovde released a video Tuesday saying he wanted to gather more information and assess whether to seek a recount. But in a later interview on 1130-AM radio, he called the race “the most painful loss I’ve ever experienced.” The Associated Press called the race for Baldwin on Nov. 6. Baldwin declared victory the next day.

