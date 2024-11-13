Diamond Sports Group will offer single-game pricing to stream NBA and NHL games starting next month

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — The nation’s largest owner of regional sports networks will offer single-game pricing for NBA and NHL games beginning next month. Diamond Sports Group, which owns 16 RSNs, announced Tuesday that the option will be available on its direct-to-consumer streaming package starting Dec. 5. Viewers will have the option for single games at $6.99, as well as the chance to sign up for monthly or season pass subscriptions. Diamond has the rights to 13 NBA and eight NHL teams. Its stations are known as FanDuel Sports Network after FanDuel took over naming rights last month. Diamond had an agreement with Bally Sports since March 2021.

