The end of the year is often the best time to buy a car. To help get the best deal, Edmunds editors analyzed thousands of new-car transactions to find five of the vehicles most likely to produce great deals at the end of 2024. They include the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Ford Edge, GMC Terrain, Honda Pilot and Subaru Ascent.

