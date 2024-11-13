Skip to Content
India’s Modi likely to find comfort in Trump’s return and a shared worldview

NEW DELHI (AP) — Donald Trump’s return to the White House has made many countries anxious and recalculating where they stand with the U.S., but India appears to be welcoming the change that may embolden nationalist leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Experts say a second Trump presidency is likely to play out in New Delhi’s favor. Modi seeks to reset India’s relationship with the West after recent frictions over his refusal to join sanctions against Russia or condemn its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

