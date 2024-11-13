Minnesota man is free after 16 years in prison for murder that prosecutors say he didn’t commit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A prosecutor says a Minnesota man has been released from prison after serving 16 years for a murder he did not commit. Jurors in 2009 found Edgar Barrientos-Quintana guilty of killing 18-year-old Jesse Mickelson in a drive-by shooting. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole. But Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s Conviction Review Unit in August released a damning report of Minneapolis police’s original investigation. A judge approved Barrientos-Quintana’s release last week. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says Tuesday that Barrientos-Quintana’s attorney failed to effectively represent him and prosecutors didn’t disclose favorable evidence.

