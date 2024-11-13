Trump promises to turn Washington upside down. He’s being welcomed back anyway

WASHINGTON (AP) — There were no protests on the streets as Donald Trump returned to Washington. He visited the nation’s capital on Wednesday, a week after emerging victorious in the presidential election. Trump met with House Republicans and Democratic President Joe Biden. Trump’s second term in office could bring even more upheaval than his first, and he’s been naming loyalists to top government positions. Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and an ardent supporter, is frequently at Trump’s side. Even though Trump tried to overturn his election defeat four years ago, official Washington will welcome him back to power soon.

