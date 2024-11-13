Turkey’s Erdogan says he remains hopeful about reconciliation with Syria

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president says he remains hopeful that a reconciliation with Syrian President Bashar Assad can be achieved. In comments published on Wednesday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he believes a normalization of ties would help stabilize Syria and protect its “territorial integrity.” Relations between Ankara and Damascus broke down with the outbreak of Syria’s civil war when Turkey-backed insurgent groups sought to overthrow Assad. Turkey has been seeking a reconciliation with Syria to address security threats from groups affiliated with Kurdish militants along its southern border and to help ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees. Reconciliation efforts that were brokered by Russia have fizzled out.

