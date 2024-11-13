US says it intends to shore up support for Ukraine until Trump takes office

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration intends to bolster its military support to Ukraine. Blinken was at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday for planned meetings with allied envoys and Ukrainian officials. He said that the U.S. will “continue to shore up everything we’re doing for Ukraine to make sure that it can effectively defend itself against this Russian aggression.” Blinken also warned that North Korea’s decision to send its troops into combat alongside Russian forces “demands and will get a firm response.” He didn’t elaborate. Blinken’s remarks came after Russia launched a sophisticated missile and drone attack on the Kyiv. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.