Brazil launches a G20 social summit to highlight needs of low-income people

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil has launched what it calls a social summit ahead of next week’s Group of 20 meeting of the top economies. It’s the first such event focused on drawing civil society input ahead of annual summit. Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira says 40,000 people from G20 countries are expected to attend meetings and panels through Saturday in revamped warehouses of downtown Rio de Janeiro’s port area and nearby Museum of Tomorrow. The meetings are aimed at developing proposals to present to the main summit, which takes place in Rio on Monday and Tuesday.

