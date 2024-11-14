EU slaps Meta with a nearly 800 million euro fine for engaging in ‘abusive’ Marketplace practices

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators hit Facebook parent Meta with a fine of nearly 800 million euros on Thursday for what it calls “abusive practices” involving its Marketplace online classified ads business. The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc’s executive branch and top antitrust enforcer, issued the 797.72 million euro ($841 million) penalty after its long-running investigation found that the company abused its dominant position and engaged in anti-competitive behavior. Meta has vowed to appeal.

