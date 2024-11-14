Japan to resume V-22 flights after inquiry finds pilot error caused accident

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese army’s fleet of hybrid-helicopter aircraft have been cleared to resume operations after being grounded following an accident last month. A V-22 Osprey was involved in an incident in which the aircraft tilted and hit the ground on takeoff during a joint exercise with the U.S. military on Oct. 27. An investigation found human error was the cause, Japan’s Ground Self Defense Forces said. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the fleet of more than a dozen V-22s would resume flight operations following a review of safety and training measures.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.