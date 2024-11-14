Judge weighs the merits of a lawsuit alleging ‘Real Housewives’ creators abused a cast member

NEW YORK (AP) — The lawyer for a former cast member of the “Real Housewives of New York” has told a judge that the First Amendment cannot shield the show’s creators from a lawsuit alleging the show’s participants were subjected to a “rotted workplace culture.” Attorney Sarah Matz urged a judge Tuesday to let a lawsuit brought by Leah McSweeney proceed to the stage where evidence can be gathered. Adam Levin, a lawyer for defendants including the Bravo channel and entertainer Andy Cohen, one of the show’s producers, told the judge that the lawsuit’s allegations were protected by the First Amendment. The judge did not immediately rule.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.