Trump’s pick of Rubio as America’s top diplomat jolts Latin America, long accustomed to US neglect

MIAMI (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s pick of Sen. Marco Rubio to become U.S. secretary of state is likely to jolt Latin America after decades of neglect from Washington. Rubio’s interest in Latin America stems from his Cuban heritage and he has acquired unmatched personal relationships and knowledge of the region while serving as the top Republican in key committees overseeing foreign policy. But his reputation as a national security hawk and embrace of Trump’s plans for mass deportations is likely to alienate even some U.S. allies in the region unwilling to fall in line with the incoming president’s America First foreign policy.

