West Virginia expands education savings account program for military families
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program that incentivizes West Virginia families to pull their children out of K-12 public schools by offering them government-funded scholarships to pay for private school or homeschooling is expanding to cover military families that temporarily relocate out of state. The Hope Scholarship Board has to approve a policy to allow children of military service members who are required to temporarily relocate to another state remain Hope Scholarship eligible when they return to West Virginia. Passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2021, the law that created the Hope Scholarship Program allows families to apply for state funding to support private school tuition, homeschooling fees and a wide range of other expenses.