Aid groups say Italy-Albania migration deal violates medical ethics

ROME (AP) — More than a dozen humanitarian organizations that provide health care to migrants have denounced Italy’s migration deal with Albania as a violation of the code of medical ethics. The deal calls for some male migrants rescued at sea to have their asylum cases processed while they are detained at two holding centers in Albania. On Friday, the non-governmental organizations released a detailed analysis of the procedures to screen migrants to determine if they are “vulnerable.” Only men deemed to be not “vulnerable” are to be sent to Albania. But the groups said anyone who has made the Mediterranean crossing has endured the type of violence and abuse that would disqualify them from detention.

