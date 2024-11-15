All 17 counties in the battleground state of Nevada certify election results

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election certification meetings in Nevada’s two most populous counties have been roiled by voting conspiracies. But all 17 counties in the battleground state finished certifying results before the Friday statewide deadline. President-elect Donald Trump won Nevada and carried its 15 rural counties. Officials in those counties quietly and unanimously approved election results this week. Conspiracies about widespread election fraud came up during public comment in Clark and Washoe counties, where Vice President Kamala Harris prevailed. Clark County is home to Las Vegas, and Washoe includes Reno. Washoe voted 3-1 to certify its election results after more than two hours of heated public comment.

