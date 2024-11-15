AP Race Call: Democrat Jim Costa wins reelection to U.S. House in California’s 21st Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Jim Costa won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Friday. Costa was first elected to the U.S. House in 2005 after spending roughly 24 years in the state Legislature. He defended his seat against Republican Michael Maher, who also challenged Costa in 2022. Costa serves on the House Committee on Agriculture and on Foreign Affairs. The district encompasses parts of the San Joaquin Valley, including the majority of the city of Fresno. The Associated Press declared Costa the winner at 9:14 p.m. EST.

