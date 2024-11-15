At UN climate talks, some see wars complicating negotiators’ task

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — At the United Nations climate talks in Baku, Azerbaijan, wars are top of mind for some leaders and activists who have converged to discuss ways to limit global warming. They say the conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine and elsewhere can be a distraction for some countries in confronting the climate crisis. They also say the wars waste money that could be used in the climate fight, and cause people to doubt the world’s ability to cooperate in solving a massive problem. But one activist who was driven from her home in Sudan by civil war 18 months ago says countries like hers don’t have the privilege of losing hope that the talks can succeed.

