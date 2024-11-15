California judge rules Huntington Beach can proceed with voter ID law

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A judge has rejected California’s lawsuit against the city of Huntington Beach over a local measure allowing officials to require voter identification at the polls. Orange County Superior Court Judge Nico Dourbetas ruled Friday that existing state law does not block the local measure, which was passed earlier this year. The local law prompted the state to sue the city, saying the measure conflicts with state law and could make it harder for some to vote. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in September also signed a law to ban local governments from establishing such voter ID law. The state attorney general’s office said it will continue to fight the local measure.

