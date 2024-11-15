Climate change activist gets 2 years in prison for dumping red powder on Constitution display

WASHINGTON (AP) — A climate change activist who dumped red powder on a case containing the original copy of the U.S. Constitution has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in the publicity stunt earlier this year at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson told Donald Zepeda on Friday that his attack on the display of the priceless document did nothing to advance his cause. Zepeda, a leader of Declare Emergency, was charged with another member of the climate change awareness group. Jackson sentenced Zepeda’s co-defendant, Jackson Green, on Tuesday to 18 months of prison.

